Oppenheimer Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) – Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.41. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Papa John’s Int’l’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Papa John’s Int’l from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub lowered Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Papa John’s Int’l presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

PZZA stock opened at $52.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.21. Papa John’s Int’l has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $70.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.61.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $417.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Robert Lynch acquired 7,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.92 per share, for a total transaction of $398,150.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 75,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,226,489.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Papa John’s Int’l in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Papa John’s Int’l in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. CNB Bank increased its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Papa John’s Int’l in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Papa John’s Int’l in the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

