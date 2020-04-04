Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Restaurant Brands International Inc Issued By SunTrust Banks (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.74. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s FY2020 earnings at $2.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.70.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $33.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $79.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2,494.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1,844.2% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Alexandre Behring sold 64,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $3,086,014.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,032.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

