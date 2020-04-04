Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) – Seaport Global Securities cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Regal Beloit in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.52. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Regal Beloit’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RBC. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of RBC stock opened at $57.85 on Friday. Regal Beloit has a 12-month low of $51.99 and a 12-month high of $90.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.99 and its 200 day moving average is $78.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.45.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $738.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is presently 21.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

