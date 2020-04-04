Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Service Co. International Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:SCI)

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Service Co. International in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Service Co. International’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $850.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.30 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 11.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, S&P Equity Research cut their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Service Co. International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.17.

NYSE:SCI opened at $34.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.73 and a 200-day moving average of $45.98. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.91. Service Co. International has a one year low of $34.37 and a one year high of $52.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 68,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $3,540,798.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,613 shares in the company, valued at $5,391,754.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John H. Faulk sold 43,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $2,252,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,655.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 405,672 shares of company stock worth $20,835,403. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,647,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,701,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,366,000 after acquiring an additional 580,921 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,946,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,642,000 after buying an additional 576,834 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,835,000 after buying an additional 566,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,682,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,648,000 after buying an additional 472,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

