William Blair Weighs in on RingCentral Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:RNG)

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) – William Blair upped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for RingCentral in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 31st. William Blair analyst B. Suri now forecasts that the software maker will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.16). William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for RingCentral’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $252.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.38 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. RingCentral’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $194.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $203.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.95.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $223.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of -349.63 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.79 and its 200-day moving average is $181.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $101.33 and a 52 week high of $256.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 58.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 11,322 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 34.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 12.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 4.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in RingCentral in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total transaction of $80,847.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,211.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.54, for a total transaction of $568,850.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 164,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,366,618.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,363 shares of company stock worth $24,869,313 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart

Earnings History and Estimates for RingCentral (NYSE:RNG)

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

William Blair Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for ABM Industries, Inc.
William Blair Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for ABM Industries, Inc.
Capital One Financial Comments on Agree Realty Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Capital One Financial Comments on Agree Realty Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Imperial Capital Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Walt Disney Co
Imperial Capital Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Walt Disney Co
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. Lifted by Analyst
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. Lifted by Analyst
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Blackline Inc Decreased by William Blair
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Blackline Inc Decreased by William Blair
SunTrust Banks Weighs in on CarGurus Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings
SunTrust Banks Weighs in on CarGurus Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report