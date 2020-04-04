William Blair Weighs in on RingCentral Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:RNG)

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) – William Blair upped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for RingCentral in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 31st. William Blair analyst B. Suri now forecasts that the software maker will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.16). William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for RingCentral’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $252.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.38 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. RingCentral’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $194.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $203.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.95.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $223.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of -349.63 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.79 and its 200-day moving average is $181.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $101.33 and a 52 week high of $256.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 58.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 11,322 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 34.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 12.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 4.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in RingCentral in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total transaction of $80,847.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,211.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.54, for a total transaction of $568,850.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 164,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,366,618.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,363 shares of company stock worth $24,869,313 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

