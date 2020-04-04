Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Snap Inc Lowered by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Snap in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.14). SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Snap’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $560.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.87 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 60.25% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities raised shares of Snap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Aegis began coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Snap to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

Shares of SNAP opened at $11.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.22. Snap has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $19.75.

In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 369,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $6,647,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,562,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,120,878. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $161,932.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,314,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,990,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,180,218 shares of company stock valued at $64,165,586.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Snap by 9,280.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

