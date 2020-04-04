Plateau Energy Metals (CVE:PLU) Stock Price Down 18.8%

Plateau Energy Metals Inc (CVE:PLU)’s stock price fell 18.8% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.20, 431,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 415% from the average session volume of 83,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Plateau Energy Metals in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.24.

Plateau Energy Metals Inc, a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Peru. The company explores for lithium and uranium deposits. It holds interests in 149 mining concessions covering approximately 91,000 hectares on the Macusani Plateau in southeastern Peru.

