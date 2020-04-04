Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $42.02

Calian Group Ltd (TSE:CGY) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.02 and traded as low as $35.01. Calian Group shares last traded at $35.59, with a volume of 14,654 shares changing hands.

CGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Calian Group in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$51.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th.

Get Calian Group alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$42.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$38.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.81, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $349.99 million and a PE ratio of 13.45.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$99.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$87.30 million. Analysts forecast that Calian Group Ltd will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Calian Group Company Profile (TSE:CGY)

Calian Group Ltd. engages in the systems engineering, manufacturing, training, information technology, and health care solutions to industries and government in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Systems Engineering division plans, designs, and implements solutions in satellite communications, defense/security, and high-end telecommunications sectors.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.