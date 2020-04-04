Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $125.39

Waste Connections Inc (TSE:WCN)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.39 and traded as low as $104.50. Waste Connections shares last traded at $106.50, with a volume of 346,639 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WCN. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from C$140.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Waste Connections from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$125.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$122.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion and a PE ratio of 49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.76 billion. On average, analysts predict that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

