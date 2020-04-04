Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $125.39

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Waste Connections Inc (TSE:WCN)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.39 and traded as low as $104.50. Waste Connections shares last traded at $106.50, with a volume of 346,639 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WCN. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from C$140.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Waste Connections from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$125.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$122.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion and a PE ratio of 49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.76 billion. On average, analysts predict that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

About Waste Connections (TSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

William Blair Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for ABM Industries, Inc.
William Blair Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for ABM Industries, Inc.
Capital One Financial Comments on Agree Realty Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Capital One Financial Comments on Agree Realty Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Imperial Capital Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Walt Disney Co
Imperial Capital Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Walt Disney Co
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. Lifted by Analyst
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. Lifted by Analyst
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Blackline Inc Decreased by William Blair
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Blackline Inc Decreased by William Blair
SunTrust Banks Weighs in on CarGurus Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings
SunTrust Banks Weighs in on CarGurus Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report