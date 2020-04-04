Stria Lithium (CVE:SRA) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.01

Shares of Stria Lithium Inc (CVE:SRA) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Stria Lithium shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 22,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $362,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -10.00.

About Stria Lithium (CVE:SRA)

Stria Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Pontax-Lithium property that comprises 68 contiguous map-designated mining claims covering an area of 3,613 hectares located in the west-central James Bay territory, Northern Quebec.

