Great Thunder Gold (CVE:GTG) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.29

Great Thunder Gold Corp (CVE:GTG) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and traded as low as $0.26. Great Thunder Gold shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 19,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00.

Great Thunder Gold Company Profile (CVE:GTG)

Great Thunder Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in the Valentine Mountain property that consists of 25 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 7,188 hectares and 2 overlying placer claims covering 43 hectares in British Columbia.

