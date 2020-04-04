FastForward Innovations (LON:FFWD) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.52

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2020

FastForward Innovations Ltd (LON:FFWD)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.52 and traded as low as $5.51. FastForward Innovations shares last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 327,427 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $9.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6.89.

About FastForward Innovations (LON:FFWD)

FastForward Innovations Limited, formerly Kuala Innovations Limited, is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investing policy is to invest in and/or acquire companies and/or projects within the natural resources and/or energy sector. The Company offers investments for entrepreneurs to develop technologies that solve problems in their industries.

