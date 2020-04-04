MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.58

MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.58 and traded as low as $2.23. MARKS & SPENCER/S shares last traded at $2.24, with a volume of 193,359 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on MAKSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MARKS & SPENCER/S has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.51.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

