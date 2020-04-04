Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Hospitality Properties Trust’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SVC)

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 31st. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.97. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hospitality Properties Trust’s FY2020 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Get Hospitality Properties Trust alerts:

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.29 million. Hospitality Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Hospitality Properties Trust from to in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Hospitality Properties Trust stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $26.69. The company has a market cap of $865.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 1,455.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,297,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $53,741,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,352,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hospitality Properties Trust

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.