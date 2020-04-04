SunTrust Banks Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks increased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.99. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.13 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.91 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from C$115.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$77.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

QSR stock opened at C$47.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$69.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$83.20. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of C$36.48 and a 12-month high of C$105.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.87. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion and a PE ratio of 19.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.57%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

