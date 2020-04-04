Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $60.41

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2020

Amedeo Air Four Plus Ltd (LON:AA4)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.41 and traded as low as $35.30. Amedeo Air Four Plus shares last traded at $37.50, with a volume of 99,130 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 60.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 74.27.

About Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4)

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited specializes in acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The fund seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.

