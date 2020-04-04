Nuvectra (OTCMKTS:NVTRQ) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.08

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Nuvectra Corp (OTCMKTS:NVTRQ) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and traded as low as $0.01. Nuvectra shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 70,363 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.51. The firm has a market cap of $262,000.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.95.

Nuvectra Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NVTRQ)

Nuvectra Corporation, a neurostimulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. The company offers Algovita, a spinal cord stimulation system for the treatment of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and limbs.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvectra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvectra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

William Blair Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for ABM Industries, Inc.
William Blair Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for ABM Industries, Inc.
Capital One Financial Comments on Agree Realty Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Capital One Financial Comments on Agree Realty Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Imperial Capital Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Walt Disney Co
Imperial Capital Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Walt Disney Co
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. Lifted by Analyst
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. Lifted by Analyst
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Blackline Inc Decreased by William Blair
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Blackline Inc Decreased by William Blair
SunTrust Banks Weighs in on CarGurus Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings
SunTrust Banks Weighs in on CarGurus Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report