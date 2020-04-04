Nuvectra (OTCMKTS:NVTRQ) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.08

Nuvectra Corp (OTCMKTS:NVTRQ) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and traded as low as $0.01. Nuvectra shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 70,363 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.51. The firm has a market cap of $262,000.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.95.

Nuvectra Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NVTRQ)

Nuvectra Corporation, a neurostimulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. The company offers Algovita, a spinal cord stimulation system for the treatment of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and limbs.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvectra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvectra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.