Kentucky Bancshares (OTCMKTS:KTYB) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $20.38

Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KTYB)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.38 and traded as low as $16.35. Kentucky Bancshares shares last traded at $16.35, with a volume of 730 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.55. The company has a market cap of $104.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.77.

About Kentucky Bancshares (OTCMKTS:KTYB)

Kentucky Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Kentucky Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit, safe deposits, interest and noninterest bearing deposits, and time deposits.

