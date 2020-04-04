Frankly (CVE:TLK) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.45

Frankly Inc (CVE:TLK)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and traded as low as $0.33. Frankly shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 16,500 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.59.

About Frankly (CVE:TLK)

Frankly Inc operates as a software-as-a-service provider of content management and digital publishing software in the United States. It provides an integrated software platform for brands and media companies to create, distribute, analyze, and monetize their content on Web, mobile, and television primarily.

