Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.63

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.63 and traded as low as $11.64. Haverty Furniture Companies shares last traded at $11.64, with a volume of 100 shares.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%.

About Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

