Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.22

Paramount Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:PRMRF)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.22 and traded as low as $0.77. Paramount Resources shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 1,426 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRMRF shares. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.30 price target on shares of Paramount Resources in a report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James downgraded Paramount Resources to a “sell” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Paramount Resources in a report on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Paramount Resources from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Paramount Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $3.35.

The firm has a market capitalization of $112.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 3.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

