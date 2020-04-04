Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.05

Paladin Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PALAF)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.04. Paladin Energy shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 1,593,938 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06.

About Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF)

Paladin Energy Limited develops and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, and Malawi segments. Its flagship projects include the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. Paladin Energy Ltd serves utilities and other entities primarily located in the United States, East Asia, and Western Europe.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Paladin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paladin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.