Ishrs Edg Msci Mn Vol Cd Inx Unt Etf (TSE:XMV) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $29.34

Shares of Ishrs Edg Msci Mn Vol Cd Inx Unt Etf (TSE:XMV) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.34 and traded as low as $25.33. Ishrs Edg Msci Mn Vol Cd Inx Unt Etf shares last traded at $25.39, with a volume of 3,720 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.65.

