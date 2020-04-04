Ishr Edg Msci Mn Vl Eafe Inx Unt Etf (TSE:XMI) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $34.72

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Ishr Edg Msci Mn Vl Eafe Inx Unt Etf (TSE:XMI)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.72 and traded as low as $32.12. Ishr Edg Msci Mn Vl Eafe Inx Unt Etf shares last traded at $32.13, with a volume of 3,637 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$36.93.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Ishr Edg Msci Mn Vl Eafe Inx Unt Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ishr Edg Msci Mn Vl Eafe Inx Unt Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Kentucky Bancshares Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $20.38
Kentucky Bancshares Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $20.38
Frankly Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.45
Frankly Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.45
Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $234.31
Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $234.31
Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.63
Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.63
Integrated Diagnostics Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $21.62
Integrated Diagnostics Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $21.62
Spanish Mountain Gold Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.08
Spanish Mountain Gold Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.08


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report