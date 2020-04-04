Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $99.23

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2020

Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.23 and traded as low as $82.60. Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA shares last traded at $82.60, with a volume of 397 shares.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.60.

About Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA (OTCMKTS:MGDDF)

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Passenger Car and Light Truck Tires and Related Distribution; Truck Tires and Related Distribution; and Specialty Businesses. It offers tires for cars, vans, trucks, buses, farm machinery, earthmovers, mining and handling equipment, tramways, metros, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, and bicycles.

