ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.56

ESSA Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.56 and traded as low as $3.64. ESSA Pharma shares last traded at $3.64, with a volume of 10,159 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of ESSA Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.76.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts expect that ESSA Pharma Inc will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,010,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:EPIX)

ESSA Pharma Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

