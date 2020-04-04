ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.56

ESSA Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.56 and traded as low as $3.64. ESSA Pharma shares last traded at $3.64, with a volume of 10,159 shares trading hands.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of ESSA Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.76.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,010,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.
ESSA Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:EPIX)
ESSA Pharma Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?
Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.