Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.09

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.09 and traded as low as $6.89. Scully Royalty shares last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 800 shares.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scully Royalty in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.78.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Scully Royalty stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.57% of Scully Royalty worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

About Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL)

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as a merchant banking company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Banking and All Other. The Merchant Banking segment includes interest in an iron ore mine, captive supply assets and financial services, proprietary investing activities, and hydrocarbon interests.

