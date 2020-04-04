Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $220.23

Watkin Jones PLC (LON:WJG)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $220.23 and traded as low as $135.43. Watkin Jones shares last traded at $142.00, with a volume of 924,457 shares.

WJG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Watkin Jones in a report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Watkin Jones from GBX 282 ($3.71) to GBX 267 ($3.51) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.81) price target (up from GBX 255 ($3.35)) on shares of Watkin Jones in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of $363.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 220.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 231.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.05, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Watkin Jones plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. It develops and constructs multi occupancy property assets focusing on student accommodations. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build To Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments.

