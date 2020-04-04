Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst (LON:BRFI) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $100.31

Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst PLC (LON:BRFI) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.31 and traded as low as $79.20. Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst shares last traded at $80.00, with a volume of 815,525 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 100.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 121.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $193.46 million and a PE ratio of -27.59.

Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst Company Profile (LON:BRFI)

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth from investment in companies operating in Frontier Markets or the companies’ stocks, which are listed on the stock markets of such countries.

