Shires Income (LON:SHRS) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $235.06

Shires Income plc (LON:SHRS)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $235.06 and traded as low as $180.00. Shires Income shares last traded at $180.50, with a volume of 118,364 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 235.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 264.81.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Shires Income’s payout ratio is 4.00%.

In other news, insider Jane Pearce purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 287 ($3.78) per share, for a total transaction of £8,610 ($11,325.97). Also, insider Robin Archibald purchased 2,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 284 ($3.74) per share, with a total value of £7,486.24 ($9,847.72).

About Shires Income (LON:SHRS)

Shires Income PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

