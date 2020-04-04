Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $197.95

Blancco Technology Group PLC (LON:BLTG) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.95 and traded as low as $188.00. Blancco Technology Group shares last traded at $191.50, with a volume of 20,154 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Panmure Gordon increased their price objective on Blancco Technology Group from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 185 ($2.43) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on Blancco Technology Group from GBX 173 ($2.28) to GBX 308 ($4.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $144.32 million and a PE ratio of 112.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 197.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 164.16.

Blancco Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile device diagnostics and data erasure services in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Blancco Drive Eraser, which erases sensitive data from HDDs and complex SSDs in PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers; Blancco Mobile Solutions, a mobile diagnostics testing and erasure solution; and Blancco File Eraser, which erases sensitive files and folders from PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers.

