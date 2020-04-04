exactEarth (TSE:XCT) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.32

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2020

exactEarth Ltd (TSE:XCT) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and traded as low as $0.32. exactEarth shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 139,723 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 million and a P/E ratio of -0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 680.52, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

exactEarth (TSE:XCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.76 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that exactEarth Ltd will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About exactEarth (TSE:XCT)

exactEarth Ltd. provides maritime vessel data for ship tracking and maritime situational awareness solutions worldwide. It offers exactAIS, a data service that provides access to the AIS messages captured by the exactView satellite constellation; exactAIS Archive that gives customers access to the satellite AIS historical data; and exactEarth ShipView, a Web-based viewing tool that allows users to see all the ship positions.

