Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Tractor Supply Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2020

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Tractor Supply in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $1.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.93. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.07 EPS.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TSCO. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Gordon Haskett cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.13.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $79.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.90 and a 200 day moving average of $92.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.85. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $63.89 and a 1-year high of $114.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 29.91%.

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III purchased 1,273 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.36 per share, for a total transaction of $125,212.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,930,760.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Tractor Supply by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,977,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $278,249,000 after buying an additional 186,767 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $194,405,000 after purchasing an additional 622,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,890,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $176,283,000 after purchasing an additional 29,489 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,831,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $171,108,000 after purchasing an additional 330,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,526,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,613,000 after buying an additional 302,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

