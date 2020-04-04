South Beach Spirits (OTCMKTS:SBES) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.01

South Beach Spirits Inc (OTCMKTS:SBES) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.00. South Beach Spirits shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 8,573,116 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.

About South Beach Spirits (OTCMKTS:SBES)

South Beach Spirits, Inc focuses on development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company was formerly known as CME Realty, Inc and changed its name to South Beach Spirits, Inc in September 2015. South Beach Spirits, Inc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

