South Beach Spirits (OTCMKTS:SBES) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

South Beach Spirits Inc (OTCMKTS:SBES) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.00. South Beach Spirits shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 8,573,116 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.

About South Beach Spirits (OTCMKTS:SBES)

South Beach Spirits, Inc focuses on development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company was formerly known as CME Realty, Inc and changed its name to South Beach Spirits, Inc in September 2015. South Beach Spirits, Inc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for South Beach Spirits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Beach Spirits and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Kentucky Bancshares Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $20.38
Kentucky Bancshares Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $20.38
Frankly Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.45
Frankly Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.45
Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $234.31
Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $234.31
Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.63
Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.63
Integrated Diagnostics Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $21.62
Integrated Diagnostics Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $21.62
Spanish Mountain Gold Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.08
Spanish Mountain Gold Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.08


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report