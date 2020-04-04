Community Shores Bank (OTCMKTS:CSHB) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.62

Community Shores Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CSHB) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.62 and traded as low as $4.00. Community Shores Bank shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 149 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average is $3.79.

Community Shores Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CSHB)

Community Shores Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Community Shores Bank, a community bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the communities of Muskegon County and Northern Ottawa County, Michigan. The company offers various deposit services, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

