Teucrium Agricultural Fund (NYSEARCA:TAGS) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $18.07

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Teucrium Agricultural Fund (NYSEARCA:TAGS)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.07 and traded as low as $16.42. Teucrium Agricultural Fund shares last traded at $16.42, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.88.

About Teucrium Agricultural Fund (NYSEARCA:TAGS)

Teucrium Agricultural Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. It is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust. The Fund provides investors exposure to four agricultural commodities, namely, corn, wheat, soybeans, and sugar, without the need for a futures account. It invests directly in four Teucrium Funds, such as Teucrium Corn Fund, Teucrium Soybean Fund, Teucrium Sugar Fund and Teucrium Wheat Fund (the Underlying Funds).

Read More: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Teucrium Agricultural Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teucrium Agricultural Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Kentucky Bancshares Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $20.38
Kentucky Bancshares Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $20.38
Frankly Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.45
Frankly Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.45
Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $234.31
Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $234.31
Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.63
Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.63
Integrated Diagnostics Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $21.62
Integrated Diagnostics Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $21.62
Spanish Mountain Gold Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.08
Spanish Mountain Gold Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.08


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report