Teucrium Agricultural Fund (NYSEARCA:TAGS) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $18.07

Teucrium Agricultural Fund (NYSEARCA:TAGS)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.07 and traded as low as $16.42. Teucrium Agricultural Fund shares last traded at $16.42, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.88.

About Teucrium Agricultural Fund (NYSEARCA:TAGS)

Teucrium Agricultural Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. It is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust. The Fund provides investors exposure to four agricultural commodities, namely, corn, wheat, soybeans, and sugar, without the need for a futures account. It invests directly in four Teucrium Funds, such as Teucrium Corn Fund, Teucrium Soybean Fund, Teucrium Sugar Fund and Teucrium Wheat Fund (the Underlying Funds).

