Hrvst Brnd Ldr Pls Incm Cl A Unt Etf (TSE:HBF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.52

Hrvst Brnd Ldr Pls Incm Cl A Unt Etf (TSE:HBF)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.52 and traded as low as $7.34. Hrvst Brnd Ldr Pls Incm Cl A Unt Etf shares last traded at $7.39, with a volume of 19,310 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.39.

About Hrvst Brnd Ldr Pls Incm Cl A Unt Etf (TSE:HBF)

Brand Leaders Plus Income Fund (the Fund) is a closed-end investment fund. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide unit holders with monthly cash distributions; an opportunity for capital appreciation, and lower overall volatility of portfolio returns than would otherwise be experienced by owning equity securities of the Brand Leaders directly.

