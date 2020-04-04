Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.29

Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.29 and traded as low as $4.20. Greatland Gold shares last traded at $4.32, with a volume of 21,678,819 shares trading hands.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) target price (up previously from GBX 4 ($0.05)) on shares of Greatland Gold in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

The firm has a market cap of $157.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.58.

Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported GBX (0.07) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other news, insider Gervaise Heddle bought 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £60,000 ($78,926.60). Also, insider Alex Borrelli bought 103,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £4,134.88 ($5,439.20).

Greatland Gold Company Profile (LON:GGP)

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources. It explores for gold, nickel, and cobalt deposits. The company primarily holds 100% interests in six projects, including four situated in Western Australia and two located in Tasmania. Greatland Gold plc was founded in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

