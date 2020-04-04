Rogue Resources (CVE:RRS) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.06

Rogue Resources Inc (CVE:RRS)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.05. Rogue Resources shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 20,000 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of $527,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39.

About Rogue Resources (CVE:RRS)

Rogue Resources Inc operates as an exploration stage resource company in Canada. The company explores for silica, nickel, copper, platinum, and iron ore deposits. Its properties include the Snow White project in Ontario; the Silicon Ridge project comprising 8 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 462.6 hectares located in central Quebec; the Radio Hill iron ore project covering an area of 1,800 hectares located to the southwest of Timmins, Ontario; and the Langmuir project comprising 74 contiguous unpatented mining claims covering an area of 13,841 hectares located to the south of South Porcupine, Ontario.

