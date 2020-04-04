Diurnal Group (LON:DNL) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $30.51

Diurnal Group PLC (LON:DNL) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.51 and traded as low as $27.05. Diurnal Group shares last traded at $28.50, with a volume of 21,626 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $24.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 30.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Diurnal Group (LON:DNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported GBX (4.70) (($0.06)) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts predict that Diurnal Group PLC will post -27.0599997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard Bungay purchased 10,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of £3,989.34 ($5,247.75).

Diurnal Group Company Profile (LON:DNL)

Diurnal Group plc operates as a specialty pharma company. The company develops hormone therapeutics for the treatment of chronic endocrine conditions, including congenital adrenal hyperplasia, adrenal insufficiency, hypogonadism, and hypothyroidism. Its product pipeline includes Infacort for use in children suffering from adrenal insufficiency; and Chronocort, which completed Phase III clinical trials targeting congenital adrenal hyperplasia in adult patients, as well as adrenal insufficiency.

