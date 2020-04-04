Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.99

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.99 and traded as low as $20.24. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $20.46, with a volume of 83,545 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 27.13, a current ratio of 27.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and a PE ratio of -15.37.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in Canada, the United States, China, and Switzerland. The company is developing voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

