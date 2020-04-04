Cambrian Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:SMPR) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.05

Cambrian Minerals Group Inc (OTCMKTS:SMPR) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.05. Cambrian Minerals Group shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 1,428 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05.

About Cambrian Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:SMPR)

Standard Metals Processing, Inc, an exploration stage company, focuses on operating as a custom toll milling and processing company in the western United States, Canada, Mexico, and Central America. Its custom processing toll milling is a process whereby mined material is crushed and ground into fine particles to extract various precious minerals contained therein, such as gold, silver, and platinum metal groups.

