Cambrian Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:SMPR) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.05

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cambrian Minerals Group Inc (OTCMKTS:SMPR) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.05. Cambrian Minerals Group shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 1,428 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05.

About Cambrian Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:SMPR)

Standard Metals Processing, Inc, an exploration stage company, focuses on operating as a custom toll milling and processing company in the western United States, Canada, Mexico, and Central America. Its custom processing toll milling is a process whereby mined material is crushed and ground into fine particles to extract various precious minerals contained therein, such as gold, silver, and platinum metal groups.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Cambrian Minerals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambrian Minerals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Kentucky Bancshares Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $20.38
Kentucky Bancshares Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $20.38
Frankly Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.45
Frankly Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.45
Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $234.31
Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $234.31
Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.63
Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.63
Integrated Diagnostics Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $21.62
Integrated Diagnostics Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $21.62
Spanish Mountain Gold Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.08
Spanish Mountain Gold Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.08


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report