Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.24

Intellicheck Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.24 and traded as low as $1.91. Intellicheck shares last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 803,304 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Intellicheck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intellicheck by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Intellicheck by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 30,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC increased its holdings in Intellicheck by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 133,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 11,249 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Intellicheck during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intellicheck by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,417,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,620,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period.

About Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN)

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

