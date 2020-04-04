SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.38

SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and traded as low as $1.03. SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SSAAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.65.

SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The company offers wear steels for payload and service life; structural steel; pre-hardened tool steel; and protection plates, as well as quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

