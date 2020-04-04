VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Share Price Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $43.76

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.76 and traded as low as $40.65. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $40.86, with a volume of 58,000 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.76 and a 200 day moving average of $46.69.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 138,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 270,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter.

