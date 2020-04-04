USINAS SIDERURG/S (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.55

USINAS SIDERURG/S (OTCMKTS:USNZY) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and traded as low as $0.75. USINAS SIDERURG/S shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 48,300 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of USINAS SIDERURG/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USINAS SIDERURG/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Get USINAS SIDERURG/S alerts:

The company has a market cap of $463.94 million, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.92.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company's products include heavy plates, sincron, hot rolled coils, thin sheets, cold rolled steel products, and hot-dip galvanized and electrogalvanized coils and sheets. The company serves appliance, agricultural and highway machinery, construction and infrastructure, energy, shipbuilding, automotive, and distribution markets.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for USINAS SIDERURG/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USINAS SIDERURG/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.