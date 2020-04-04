Actuant (NYSE:ATU) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $21.52

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2020

Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.52 and traded as low as $14.95. Actuant shares last traded at $15.83, with a volume of 752,306 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $936.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Actuant in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Actuant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Actuant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Actuant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Actuant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $473,000.

About Actuant (NYSE:ATU)

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Engineered Components & Systems (EC&S). The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

