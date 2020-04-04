Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $43.77

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2020

Brenntag AG (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.77 and traded as low as $36.67. Brenntag shares last traded at $36.67, with a volume of 342 shares trading hands.

Separately, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.88.

About Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGF)

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

