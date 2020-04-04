Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.36

Middlefield Banc Corp (NASDAQ:MBCN)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.36 and traded as low as $16.54. Middlefield Banc shares last traded at $16.98, with a volume of 3,100 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MBCN. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Middlefield Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

The stock has a market cap of $101.17 million, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.36 and its 200-day moving average is $30.49.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Middlefield Banc Corp will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Toth bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.61 per share, with a total value of $25,610.00. 6.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 1,412.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. 27.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

