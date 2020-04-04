On The Beach Group (LON:OTB) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $285.39

On The Beach Group PLC (LON:OTB) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $285.39 and traded as low as $183.00. On The Beach Group shares last traded at $192.80, with a volume of 412,833 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on OTB. Citigroup cut their target price on On The Beach Group from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 430 ($5.66) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on On The Beach Group from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.79) price target (down previously from GBX 540 ($7.10)) on shares of On The Beach Group in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, On The Beach Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 465.83 ($6.13).

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 285.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 396.68. The stock has a market cap of $242.05 million and a P/E ratio of 16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.29.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through three segments: Core, B2B, and International. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk Websites in the United Kingdom.

