On The Beach Group (LON:OTB) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $285.39

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

On The Beach Group PLC (LON:OTB) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $285.39 and traded as low as $183.00. On The Beach Group shares last traded at $192.80, with a volume of 412,833 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on OTB. Citigroup cut their target price on On The Beach Group from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 430 ($5.66) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on On The Beach Group from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.79) price target (down previously from GBX 540 ($7.10)) on shares of On The Beach Group in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, On The Beach Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 465.83 ($6.13).

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 285.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 396.68. The stock has a market cap of $242.05 million and a P/E ratio of 16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.29.

About On The Beach Group (LON:OTB)

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through three segments: Core, B2B, and International. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk Websites in the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for On The Beach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On The Beach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Kentucky Bancshares Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $20.38
Kentucky Bancshares Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $20.38
Frankly Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.45
Frankly Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.45
Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $234.31
Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $234.31
Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.63
Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.63
Integrated Diagnostics Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $21.62
Integrated Diagnostics Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $21.62
Spanish Mountain Gold Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.08
Spanish Mountain Gold Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.08


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report